Missing Tucson man found dead in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The body of a man who had been missing for several hours was found in Sahuarita on Thursday, Feb. 24.

According to Sahuarita police, the family of 71-year-old Anthony Molina found his car shortly before 2 p.m. at the park and ride parking lot at the intersection of South Desert Gem and West Sahuarita Road.

Officers began searching the area and found a body matching Molina’s description in a desert area about an hour later.

Authorities are currently processing the crime scene and investigating the circumstances of Molina’s death.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact authorities by calling 911, Sahuarita police’s main line at 520-344-7000 during normal business hours or the department’s tip line at 520-445-7847.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.