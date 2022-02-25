Advertise
Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West

In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian...
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees the nation in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."(Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — It has been a long time since the threat of nuclear weapons has been brandished by a world leader, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has just done so, warning that he has the weapons available if anyone using military means tries to stop the takeover of Ukraine.

The threat may have been empty, a mere baring of fangs by the Russian leader, but it brought out thoughts of a nightmare scenario in which Putin’s ambitions in Ukraine could lead to a nuclear war through accident or miscalculation..

