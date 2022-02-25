Advertise
Third performance results from Tucson Rodeo

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Performances took over on the sixth day of Tucson Rodeo.

The following are unofficial results from Feb. 24, 2022:

Bareback: 1, Jess Pope, Marshall, MO, 89.5 on Buetler & Son’s Pendelton Whiskey’s South Suds; 2, Tanner Aus, New London, MN, 85.5; 3, Wyatt Denny, Mindon, NV, 4, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT, 79.5; 5, Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND, 78.5; 6, Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, NV, 77.5; 7, Kyle Bloomquist, Killdeer, ND, 77; 8-9, Evan Kesler Betony, Round Rock, AZ, Dean Thompson, Altamont, UT, 76; 10, Kyle Charley, Lukachukai, AZ, 75; 11-12, Cooper Wayne Filipek, Tucumcari, NM, Colton Clemens, Blackfoot, ID, 68.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, AB, 4.4; 2, Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND, 4.7; 3, Dalton Massey, Hermiston, OR, 4.8; 4-5, J.D. Struxness, Perrin, TX, Dustin Merritt, Edmond, OK, 4.9; 6-7, Kyler Dick, Oakley, UT, Lemmel, Whitewood, SD, 5.0; 8, Tanner Milan, Cochrane, AB, 5.1; 9-10, Justin Simon, Florence, AZ, Jesse Brown, Baker City, OR, 5.3; 11, Layne Delemont, Cardston, AB, 5.4; 12-14, Jace Melvin, Bluff Dale, TX, Justin Miller, Virden, MB, Ty Allred, Tooele, UT, 5.6.

Team Roping Average:  1, Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA, Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA, 12.2/2; 2, Joshua Torres, Ocala, FL, Jonathan Torres, Ocala, FL, 12.4/2; 3-4, Marcus Battaglia, Ramona, CA, Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, CA, Seth Hall, Picacho, AZ, Lane Siggins, Coolidge, AZ, 13.7/2; 5, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, ID, Jake Minor, Ellensburg, WA, 13.9/2; 6, Pace Freed, Pocatello, ID, Cole Wilson, Lake Shore, UT, 14.1/2; 7, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT, Jeremy Buhler, Roosevelt, UT, 14.2/2; 8, Wyatt Lacey, Prescott Valley, AZ, Tye Reddell, Camp Verde, AZ, 15.5/2; 9, Cash Duty, Weimer, TX, Kyle Stamps, Harwood, TX, 16.0/2; 10, J.T. Prather, Millsap, TX, Cayden Cox, Arroyo Grande, CA, 16.2/2; 11, Shay Dixon Carroll, Stephenville, TX, Evan Arnold, Stephenville, TX, 16.4/2; 12-13, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, OR, Justin Davis, Cottonwood, CA, Corey Whinnery, Powderhorn, CO, Arye Espencheid, Big Piney, WY, 18.0/2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowood, AB, 87.5 on Beutler & Son’s Pendelton Whiskey Four Aces; 2, Wyatt Casper, Miami, TX, 87; 3, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, AB, 86; 3, Brody Cress, Weatherford, TX, 86; 5, Lefty Marvel Holman, Visalia, CA, 82.5; 6, Riggin Smith, Winterset, IA, 81; 7, Dylan Schofield, Philips, SD, 80; 7, Brady Hill, Onida, SD, 80; 9, Shorty Garrett, Dupree, SD, 78; 10, Lucas Macza, High River, AB, 76.5; 11, Wade Michael Brown, Norco, CA, 76; 12, Treyson Antonick, Melbourne, FL, 75; 12, Brody Wells, Powell, WY, 75.

Tie-Down Roping:1, Justin Smith, Leesville, LA, 8.8; 2, Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, MN, 8.9; 3-4, Shane Hanchey, Carmine, TX, Bird, Nanton, AB, 9.0; 5, Luke Potter, Maple City, KS, 9.3; 6, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, WA, 9.4; 7-8, Chance Thiessen, Elk City, OK, Garrett Jacobs, Bosque Farms, NM, 9.5; 9-11, Hunter Herrin, Apache, OK, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, UT, 9.6; 12-13, D.J. Parker, Aromas, CA, Quade Hiatt, Canyon, TX, 9.9.

Barrel Racing: 1, Kailee Murdock, Litchfield Park, AZ, 17.48; 2, Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, TX, 17.49; 3, Blythe Beshears, Gilbert, AZ, 17.57; 4, Tarryn Lee, St. David, AZ, 17.61; 5, Marcie Wilson, Lake Shore, UT, 17.62; 6, Sonya Dodginghorse, Tsuwtina, AB, 17.65; 7, Sarah Kieckhefer, Prescott, AZ, 17.67; 8, Katie Halbert, Port Lavaca, TX, 17.71; 9, Shannon McReynolds, La Luz, NM, 17.78; 10, Jenna Humble, Mud Butte, SD, 17.81; 11, Bertina Olafson, Hudson Bay, SK, 17.86; 12, Nicole Driggers, Stephensville, TX, 17.88.

Bull Riding: 1, Ky John Hamilton, Bowie, TX, 90 on Beutler & Son’s Red Thunder; 2, Cullen R Telfer, Thonotosassa, Fl, 86; 3, Jordan Wacey Spears, Calwell, ID, 85.5; 4, Jordan Hansen, Amisk, AB, 83.5; 4, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK, 83.5; 4, Chris Bechthold, Balko, OK, 83.5; 7, Creek Young, Ft. Scott, KS, 81.5; 8, Payton Dean Nelson, Smithfield, UT, 80; 9, Dylan Grant, Laramie, WY, 78.5; 10, Cole Wagner, Valier, MT, 77.5; 11, Jared Parsonage, Maple Creek, SK, 75; 11, Audy Allred, Cleveland, UT, 75.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

