Ukrainian Americans fear for loved ones overseas, Tucson leaders voice support for Ukraine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As Ukrainian Americans living in Arizona watch Russia’s invasion in horror, Tucson leaders say they are standing strong with Ukraine.

For Tucson City Council Member, Steve Koachik, it’s personal.

“On my dad’s side, my grandad is a first-generation immigrant from the Ukraine,” Kozachik said.

It goes beyond family ties, though. As an advocate for refugees in the community, Kozachik has been collecting donations at his Ward 6 Office to bridge the gap between the needs of newcomers and the space available at nonprofit organizations.

“I personally am looking at this from the standpoint of saying this is one in the same with the Afghans, with the Central American migrants we have seen,” he said. “The Ukrainian people have the absolute full backing, at least with the Ward 6 Office and my staff.”

Iryna Olson was a member of the Ukrainian American Society of Tucson for five years. She now lives in Chandler, and fears for her loved ones overseas.

“The entire night was hell,” said Olson. “My father, aunt, cousin and his family live 40 miles from Kyiv. They woke up in the morning at 5 a.m. hearing explosions and horrible news that war had started. My dad said he saw the rockets flying towards Kyiv. Panic, obviously, everywhere! Now, the rumors are that the [Russians] are planning a massive attack on Kyiv right now.”

Olson says her father fled to a summer home with enough groceries to last a few weeks. However, she has friends who are spending the night in a metro station because it’s the closest thing to a bunker.

“Will it be for a day, two [days]? Or months? Or a year?” she asked. “Nobody has any certainties.”

Thursday night, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero took to twitter to ask the community to “keep the people of Ukraine in their thoughts during this dark moment in world history.”

I ask all Tucsonans to please join me in keeping the people of Ukraine in our thoughts during this dark moment in world history. https://t.co/cQNfK9jYB4 — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) February 24, 2022

Kozachik says the city stands willing and ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees if needed.

“I don’t think Putin understands anything about sanctions,” said Kozachik. “The only thing a guy like him understands is power. So, we need to join with our NATO allies and smack him in the face back to Russia.”

Olson asks Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stop the war.”

“Every city can do their own little part, and we will hold our protests here in Phoenix for no war,” she said. “Please pray for Ukraine! Soldiers need protection over them and people need peace.”

The Ukrainian American Society of Tucson is partnering with St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Phoenix to hold a “Stand with Ukraine Rally.” It will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Ukrainian Cultural Center at 730 West Elm in Phoenix.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.