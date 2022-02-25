UPDATE: Federal agent fatally shoots immigrant near Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Border Patrol agent fatally shot a migrant in rural Cochise County late Saturday, Feb. 19.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it happened around 9 a.m. when agents responded to reports of migrants in a remote mountainous area, about 32 miles northeast of Douglas.

“Upon their arrival to an area known as Skeleton Canyon, the Border Patrol agents dismounted their horses due to the terrain,” CBP said. “Agents subsequently apprehended three undocumented migrants. The Border Patrol agents spotted an additional suspected undocumented migrant who attempted to escape by running downhill into the canyon.”

One of the agents followed the immigrant, who may be a Mexican citizen. Authorities say, when the agent caught up with him, he turned and struck the agent in the left shoulder.

The agent reportedly tackled the man to the ground, forcing him to lie face down, before he thrust his elbow backwards into the agent before getting up. The man then reportedly ran about six feet away before picking up a large rock and making a throwing motion.

The agent then shot at the man numerous times, authorities said, fearing for his life.

The man was later identified as 32-year-old Carmelo Cruz-Marcos from Puebla, Mexico.

During the investigation, two more immigrants were found in the area.

The shooting is under investigation by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department and under review by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility. The incident will be reviewed by CBP’s National Use of Force Review Board.

