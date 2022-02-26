Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

COVID-19 infection could increase risk of strokes and heart attacks

KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring
By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:31 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - February is National Heart Month, and this year, doctors are warning that COVID-19 could increase your risk for strokes and heart attacks.

The increased risk is due to many factors and doctors are also treating more people with strokes in younger age groups.

“There are many ways for COVID-19 to cause stroke or heart attacks. The most common way though is the inflammation,” Banner University Medical Center’s Dr. Ealaf Al Rabia said.

Inflammation from COVID-19 can affect the vessel making it form blood clots very easily. Common symptoms for moderate to severe COVID infections include inflammation, poor organ function, and the development of blood clots.

“But also, we have been seeing a lot the patients develop a state called hypercoagulation where their blood forms the clot without any reason,” she said.

Dr. Al Rabia says people with risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease are more at risk for stroke during a COVID infection. She is seeing at least two patients each week with a stroke and COVID-19. Some of the patients are also younger than she typically sees.

“We have been seeing patients between age 35 and 55. They have higher risk for stroke compared to the people that do not have COVID,” she explains.

According to a study by The Lancet, in the week after being infected by COVID-19, the risk of a first stroke or heart attack increased by at least three times. In the following weeks, both risks decreased but stayed elevated for about a month.

One thing Dr. Al Rabia says that seemed to make the stroke less severe in COVID patients was the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Yes, we still see patient with COVID and stroke even after the vaccination, but I have noticed that after vaccination the severity of stroke is way less compared to the patient before vaccination,” she said.

She says there is still research being done on how the long term effects of COVID-19 could increase risk of strokes even after recovery.

Dr. Al Rabia says early detection of a stroke is vital.

So, remember to be fast and spot the signs.

  • B- sudden loss of balance
  • E- trouble seeing out of one or both eyes
  • F- face drooping
  • A – arm weakness
  • S – slurred speech
  • T – time to call 911 if any of these symptoms are present

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I think it's really important for people to understand that overall the United States is very...
Arizona is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks. Here’s what you need to do now.
Missing Tucson man found dead in Sahuarita
Arrest after police chase
High-speed chase ends in Tucson, lands 13 people in custody
Pima Animal Care Center in ‘code red’ after taking in dogs with puppies
Sights and sounds of 2022 Tucson Rodeo Parade

Latest News

Tucson’s Ukrainian community comes together to support war victims
Tucson’s Ukrainian community comes together to support war victims
COVID-19 infection could increase risk of strokes and heart attacks
COVID-19 infection could increase risk of strokes and heart attacks
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Tucson artist showcase
Tucson cafe holding local artist showcase