FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking a big warming trend
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beautiful weather sticks around for the final weekend of February. Slight changes on tap for Wednesday with a bit more cloud cover, wind and warmer temperatures. That warming trend will continue through next week with highs running 10-15 degrees above normal.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid-30s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY; Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
