FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking a big warming trend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beautiful weather sticks around for the final weekend of February. Slight changes on tap for Wednesday with a bit more cloud cover, wind and warmer temperatures. That warming trend will continue through next week with highs running 10-15 degrees above normal.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid-30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY; Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

