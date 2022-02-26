Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers. (Courtesy: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack on a woman at a subway station.

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers.

The New York Police Department shared a photo of the person they believe was behind Thursday’s attack.

They say 57-year-old Nina Rothschild was hit in the head with a hammer several times and robbed.

Rothschild is a scientist for the New York City Department of Health.

This happened 15 minutes after she left work.

Her brother says Rothschild had to have part of her skull replaced with wire mesh.

New York’s mayor called the crime “horrific.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I think it's really important for people to understand that overall the United States is very...
Arizona is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks. Here’s what you need to do now.
Missing Tucson man found dead in Sahuarita
Some of the best Mexican food is at these 2 southern Arizona restaurants
Pima Animal Care Center in ‘code red’ after taking in dogs with puppies
Cyndee Reap, 13, was found safe on Thursday, Feb. 24.
UPDATE: Missing Pinal County teen found safe

Latest News

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a nightclub in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue...
1 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy welcomes offers to moderate talks with Russia
Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack at a subway station. (Courtesy: NYPD...
GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station
Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests.
$1 million in COVID tests stolen in California, suspect at large