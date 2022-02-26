Man suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Tucson Police Department, around 9:00 p.m. Friday, police were called out to the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Euclid Avenue. They received reports of a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident. TPD said, a man was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and currently at Banner University Medical Center. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

