Man suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Tucson Police Department, around 9:00 p.m. Friday, police were called out to the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Euclid Avenue. They received reports of a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident. TPD said, a man was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and currently at Banner University Medical Center. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

