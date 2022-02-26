Tucson cafe holding local artist showcase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Café Maggie is holding an art show on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The owner of the café says the goal here is to help expand the Tucson art scene and give artists a chance to have their work seen by the world.

About five artists plan to show off their art and visit with the community. And artists will be able to keep 100% of their sales.

One artist in particular, Augustine Lopez, is using the platform as a way to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

Lopez has two projects he’ll be presenting: The Silent Red Dress Project and The Silent Distress.

”I thought it was my duty to create work that brought up these native issues, putting it in the forefront so families can finally get justice for their family members,” Lopez said.

One is an awareness piece, he said, while the other is about what the American government is doing for native people.

The event will take place between 8 p.m. and midnight

If you’re an artist who wants to present your work, you can head to Café Maggie or give them a call at 520-829-7280.

