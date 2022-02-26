Tucson Police investigating overnight shooting near UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Tucson Police Department, before 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to HUB Apartments located at 1011 N. Tyndall Ave., near UArizona. They received several calls about a shooting at a party.

Officers along with Tucson Fire Department medics. located several witnesses and two victims. A man sustained serious injuries and another man sustained life-threatening injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made and detectives are working on identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

