Tucson Police investigating overnight shooting near UArizona

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Tucson Police Department, before 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to HUB Apartments located at 1011 N. Tyndall Ave., near UArizona. They received several calls about a shooting at a party.

Officers along with Tucson Fire Department medics. located several witnesses and two victims. A man sustained serious injuries and another man sustained life-threatening injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made and detectives are working on identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

TPD Pedestrian
Man suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle
Tucson’s Ukrainian community comes together to support war victims
COVID-19 infection could increase risk of strokes and heart attacks
