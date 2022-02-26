Tucson’s Ukrainian community comes together to support war victims

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the death toll climbs in Ukraine, Tucson’s Ukrainian community is coming together to support those impacted by Russia’s invasion.

Lesya Chulovska has loved ones who are in the crossfire of this crisis. She says most of her family lives in Ivano-Frankivsk, which is about 90 miles east of Poland.

“Can you imagine? I am talking to my niece, and she tells me that her 10-year-old son asks, ‘Mom what is there? Where is the smoke coming from?’” Chulovska said.

Chulovska says it’s hard to explain to young children what’s happening.

“Russia is a big liar,” she said. “They say they are not attacking people, they do! They bomb real houses with real people inside. So many people died, and children, too.”

Her family is ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice, but Chulovska says they are remaining calm and are leaning on their faith.

“I was talking to my sister, and she told me like never before, more and more people are going to churches,” she said. “It is a way to win; love each other, support each other. This is what we are supposed to do.”

St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church in Tucson is collecting clothes, blankets, and pillows to send to send to partnering humanitarian organizations in Ukraine.

Arizona’s Honorary Consul for Ukraine says allied countries need to do more. Taras Warvariv says the US government should stop buying oil from Russia.

“We get 550,000 barrels a day from Russia,” said Warvariv. “If we had the Keystone pipeline, that would supply 860,000 barrels of oil daily.”

Most importantly, he says Ukrainian soldiers need resources.

“We should have sent more missiles, more anti-tank, more anti-aircraft for them because that’s the only way they can try to survive,” Warvariv said.

Many are willing to lay down their lives for Ukraine’s sovereignty, according to Warvariv. However, he warns Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t stop if Ukraine falls.

“He is going to go to the Baltic states, he wants Poland,” said Warvariv. “NATO needs to shore up their defenses, shore up their troops.”

“It is not a war against Ukraine, it is a war against freedom and democracy,” Chulovska said.

If you would like to donate physical items to St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, call (520) 298-4967.

For monetary donations, click HERE.

The Ukrainian American Society of Tucson is teaming up with St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Phoenix to hold a “Stand with Ukraine Rally.” It will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Ukrainian Cultural Center at 730 West Elm in Phoenix.

