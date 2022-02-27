Fifth performance results from Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A sold-out crowd got to enjoy the contestants’ last chance to make it into the Tucson Rodeo finals.

The following are unofficial results from Saturday, Feb. 26:

Bareback: 1, Jess Pope, Marshall, MO, 89.5 on Buetler & Son’s Pendelton Whiskey’s South Suds, $3,304; 2-3, Tanner Aus, New London, MN, Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB, 85.5, $2,202; 4, Wyatt Denny, Mindon, NV, 85.0, $1,211; 5, Jacob Lees, Caldwell, ID, 80.0, $771; 6, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT, 79.5, $551; 7-8, Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, AB, 78.5, $385.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, AB, 4.4, $3,468; 2, Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND, 4.7, $3,016; 3, Dalton Massey, Hermiston, OR, 4.8, $2,563; 4-5, J.D. Struxness, Perrin, TX, Dustin Merritt, Edmond, OK, 4.9, $1,885; 6-7, Kyler Dick, Oakley, UT, Logan Lemmel, Whitewood, SD, 5.0, $980; 8, Tanner Milan, Cochrane, AB, 5.1, $302.

Team Roping Go Round Leaders: 1-3, Travis M. Nickolson, Irvine, AB, Bruce Reidhead, Florence, AZ, Shay Dixon Carroll, Stephenville, TX, Evan Arnold, Stephenville, TX, Blake Hirdes, Turlock, CA, Wyatt Hansen, Oakdale, CA, 5.7, $3,035; 4, Kolton Schmidt, Stephenville, TX, Wyatt Cox, Arroyo Grande, CA, 5.8, $2,125; 5, Cash Duty, Weimar, TX, Kyle Stamps, Harwood, TX, 5.9, $1,669; 6, Austin Stafford, Prineville, OR, Cully Stafford, Prineville, OR, 6.1, $1,214; 7, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, OR, Justin Davis, Cottonwood, CA, 6.2, $759; 8-9, Riley Minor, Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA, Joshua Torres, Jonathan Torres, Ocala, FL, 6.4, $152.

Team Roping Average: 1, Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA, Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA, 12.2/2; 2, Joshua Torres, Ocala, FL, Jonathan Torres, Ocala, FL, 12.4/2; 3, Logan Olson, Flandreau, SD, Walt Woodard, Stephenville, TX, 13.1/2; 4, Josh Siggins, Coolidge, AZ, Junior Zambrano, Nogales, AZ, 13.2/2; 5-6, Marcus Battaglia, Ramona, CA, Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, CA, Seth Hall, Picacho, AZ, Lane Siggins, Coolidge, AZ, 13.7/2; 7, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, ID, Jake Minor, Ellensburg, WA, 13.9/2; 8, Pace Freed, Pocatello, ID, Cole Wilson, Lake Shore, UT, 14.1/2; 9, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT, Jeremy Buhler, Roosevelt, UT, 14.2/2; 10, Tanner Baldwin, Vail, AZ, Nano Garza, Las Cruces, NM, 15.4/2; 11, Wyatt Lacey, Prescott Valley, AZ, Tye Reddell, Camp Verde, AZ, 15.5/2; 12, Cash Duty, Weimer, TX, Kyle Stamps, Harwood, TX, 16.0/2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowood, AB, 87.5 on Beutler & Son’s Pendelton Whiskey Four Aces, $2,944; 2, Wyatt Casper, Miami, TX, 87, $2,257; 3-4, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, AB, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, WY, 86, $1,374; 5, Creighton Curley, Allentown, AZ, 84.5, $687; 6, CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, UT, 83, $491; 7, Lefty Marvel Holman, Visalia, CA, 82.5, $393; 8, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, NM, 81.5, $294.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Justin Smith, Leesville, LA, 8.8, $4,056; 2-3, Lane Livingston, Seymour, TX, Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, MN, 8.9, $3,263; 4-5, Shane Hanchey, Carmine, TX, Logan Bird, Nanton, AB, 9.0, $2,204; 6, Luke Potter, Maple City, KS, 9.3, $1,411; 7, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, WA, 9.4, $882; 8-9, Chance Thiessen, Elk City, OK, Garrett Jacobs, Bosque Farms, NM, 9.5, $176.

Barrel Racing: 1, Steely Steiner, Weatherford, TX, 17.38, $4,279; 2, Ilyssa Riley, Hico, TX, 17.44, $3,668; 3, Kailee Murdock, Litchfield Park, AZ, 17.48, $3,057; 4, Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, TX, 17.49, $2,649; 5, Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA, 17.56, $2,038; 6, Blythe Beshears, Gilbert, AZ, 17.57, $1,630; 7, Tarryn Lee, St. David, AZ, 17.61, $1,223; 8, Marcie Wilson, Lake Shore, UT, 17.62, $815; 9, Sonya Dodginghorse, Tsuwtina, AB, 17.65, $611; 10, Sarah Kieckhefer, Prescott, AZ, 17.67, $408.

Bull Riding: 1, Ky John Hamilton, Bowie, TX, 90 on Beutler & Son’s Red Thunder; 2, Cullen R Telfer, Thonotosassa, Fl, 86; 3, Jordan Wacey Spears, Calwell, ID, 85.5; 4-6, Jordan Hansen, Amisk, AB, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK, Chris Bechthold, Balko, OK, 83.5; 7-8, Creek Young, Ft. Scott, KS, Reid Oftedahl, Raymond, MN, 81.5; 9, JaCauy Hale, Ganado, AZ, 81.0; 10, Trey Holston, Fort Scott, KS, 80.5; 11, Payton Dean Nelson, Smithfield, UT, 80; 12, Dylan Grant, Laramie, WY, 78.5.

