FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny and 70s for your Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will bring a strong warming trend to go with dry conditions this week. Temperatures will climb to around 15 degrees above average by mid week before a passing system brings gusty winds and a cooling trend late in the week.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 8 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Monday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

