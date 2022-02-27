Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring-like temperatures for the first few days of March

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will bring a strong warming trend and dry conditions next week. Temperatures will climb to around 15 degrees above average by mid week before a passing system brings gusty winds and cooler temperatures by next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I think it's really important for people to understand that overall the United States is very...
Arizona is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks. Here’s what you need to do now.
Tucson Police investigating overnight shooting near UArizona
TPD Pedestrian
Man suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle
Vehicle into building on northwest side.
Vehicle rams into building on northwest side
Body found believed to be man accused of shooting officer near Camp Verde

Latest News

Allie Potter Feb. 27 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny and 70s for your Sunday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking a big warming trend
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast
KOLD 530 FORECAST
KOLD 5:30 forecast Feb. 26, 2022