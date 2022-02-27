FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring-like temperatures for the first few days of March
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will bring a strong warming trend and dry conditions next week. Temperatures will climb to around 15 degrees above average by mid week before a passing system brings gusty winds and cooler temperatures by next weekend.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
