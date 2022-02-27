Suspect arrested after foot chase in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Feb. 3., Phoenix Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man after a short foot chase. Officers said, the man ran from a car with drugs and guns. Police also served a search warrant on a home related to the man. They recovered approximately 67,000 fentanyl pills, around $14,000 and five guns.

PPD released body camera video of the chase.

