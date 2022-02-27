Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after foot chase in Phoenix

Suspect Arrested After Short Foot Chase
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Feb. 3., Phoenix Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man after a short foot chase. Officers said, the man ran from a car with drugs and guns. Police also served a search warrant on a home related to the man. They recovered approximately 67,000 fentanyl pills, around $14,000 and five guns.

PPD released body camera video of the chase.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I think it's really important for people to understand that overall the United States is very...
Arizona is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks. Here’s what you need to do now.
Tucson Police investigating overnight shooting near UArizona
TPD Pedestrian
Man suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle
Body found believed to be man accused of shooting officer near Camp Verde
Some of the best Mexican food is at these 2 southern Arizona restaurants

Latest News

Suspect arrested after short foot chase in Phoenix
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Phoenix Police arrest man after foot chase
Vehicle into building on northwest side.
Vehicle rams into building on northwest side
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Nearly half of Biden’s 500M free COVID tests still unclaimed
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia