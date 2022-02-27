Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Vehicle rams into building on northwest side

Vehicle into building on northwest side.
Vehicle into building on northwest side.(Northwest Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest First District crews have responded to a scene near Orange Grove Rd. and La Cholla Blvd. A vehicle rammed into a building that is located near that intersection. Northwest Fire says one person transported to the hospital with injuries.

Northwest did not disclose which building is damaged or exactly how the vehicle hit the building.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I think it's really important for people to understand that overall the United States is very...
Arizona is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks. Here’s what you need to do now.
Tucson Police investigating overnight shooting near UArizona
TPD Pedestrian
Man suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle
Body found believed to be man accused of shooting officer near Camp Verde
Some of the best Mexican food is at these 2 southern Arizona restaurants

Latest News

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Nearly half of Biden’s 500M free COVID tests still unclaimed
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions were seized in California.
$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California
Erik Hite Foundation launches new program, teaching law enforcement officers martial arts and...
Erik Hite Foundation launches new program, teaching law enforcement officers martial arts and de-escalation tactics