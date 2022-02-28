Advertise
Agave Heritage Festival returns to Tucson

Source: Agave Heritage Festival
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Agave Heritage Festival is returning to Tucson after a two-year hiatus.

Beginning on April 28, the four-day celebration will highlight the beauty, spirits, sustainability and culture of the agave plant and southern Arizona’s strong connection with the indigenous traditions of Mexico.

Festival venues range from the Desert Lab at Tumamoc Hill to Hotel Congress/Maynards, who is hosting the festival along with support from other community businesses.

“We are thrilled to continue bringing attention and awareness to Tucson and Southern Arizona through the lens of this truly amazing and resilient agave plant in the form of a four day festival.” said Todd Hanley, festival director and Hotel Congress/Maynards CEO. “The Agave Heritage Festival offers a unique balance of culture, heritage, history and education packaged in an engaging and exciting four days of fun!”

The schedule for the 2022 Agave Heritage Festival is as follows:

Thursday, April 28

2:30-4 p.m. - Crisol: Mexican Fermented Beverage‘s Workshop/Lecture

8 p.m. - Centennial Hall - Lila Downs Concert

10 p.m. - Century Room – Lila Downs After Party presented by Bahnez Mezcal and Tequila Fortaleza

Friday, April 29

6-8 p.m. - Tucson Leo Rich Theatre Ignite Agave – Women of Mezcal

7 p.m. - Century Room – Larry Redhouse Trio Band

7 p.m. - Crisol - Bacanora Tasting/Lecture

8-11 p.m. - Downtown Restaurants Bars MezCrawl

Saturday, April 30

7-10 p.m. - Hotel Congress - Agave Fiesta

7-9 p.m. - Crisol – Tequila/Raicilla Tasting

Sunday, May 1

5-6:30 p.m. - Crisol - Sotol Tasting/Lecture

6-8 p.m. - Maynard’s Kitchen – Agave Cocktail Dinner with Chef Collaboration & Lil Rituals Cocktail Bar

Tickets for the festival will be available March 1. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

