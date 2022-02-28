Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds pledge to match $1 million in donations to Ukrainian refugees

The Hollywood power couple is promising to match donations to Ukrainian war refugees up to $1...
The Hollywood power couple is promising to match donations to Ukrainian war refugees up to $1 million.(Pool via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are throwing their financial support behind the United Nations Refugee Agency, promising to match every donation up to $1 million for Ukrainian war refugees.

Reynolds announced the couple’s donation plan on Twitter, writing, “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.”

The UN estimates 3 million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian assistance this year.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle into building on northwest side.
Vehicle rams into building on northwest side
UPDATE: Man arrested, two injured in shooting at apartment complex near UArizona
CCSO: Driver flees from law enforcement, injured in rollover crash
Suspect arrested after short foot chase in Phoenix
Suspect arrested after foot chase in Phoenix
Authorities said Brian Patrick Easter beat his elderly mother, Patricia Easter, to death and...
Tucson man accused of beating own mother to death

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives back at the White House on Monday.
LIVE: Biden, Harris mark Black History Month with White House event
Russia is facing consequences for its invasion of Ukraine on the soccer field.
Russia suspended from international soccer over Ukraine war
Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is applying for his country to join the European Union.
Ukraine talks yield no breakthrough as Russians close in
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family...
How to talk with children about the war in Ukraine