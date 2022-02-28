CCSO: Driver flees from law enforcement, injured in rollover crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash near Ramsey Road and Highway 92 on Sunday, Feb. 27.

According to officials, the Sierra Vista Police Department attempted a vehicle stop south of Sierra Vista when the driver refused to pull over. The vehicle continued through the Sierra Vista Estates while speeding. Officials say this was an attempt to escape from law enforcement.

The vehicle turned up Ramsey Canyon Road while officers remained near the intersection of Ramsey Canyon and Highway 92. Officers say they were aware that the road was closed at the top where the suspect vehicle was heading.

The driver turned around on Ramsey Canyon and headed back down towards Highway 92 before hitting another driver, causing the suspect vehicle to roll over. Officials say the vehicle struck by the suspect received serious damage, but the driver was reportedly not injured.

Officials say the suspect vehicle was occupied by three people, and are all believed to be juveniles from the Phoenix area. One person was ejected during the rollover, and all three were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries.

Ramsey Road from Highway 92 east to San Fernando is closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The investigation is being conducted by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

