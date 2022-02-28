Final results from Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 97th annual Tucson Rodeo concluded on Sunday, Feb. 27 with three new arena records and an all-time attendance record with over 55,000 spectators over six days.

Here are the Tucson Rodeo 2022 winners:

All Around Champion Lynn Beutler Award: Seth Hall, $2,051.

Bareback Riding Champions: 1, Jess Pope, Waverly, KS, 179.5/2, $3,304; 2, Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB, 176/2, $2,533; 3, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN, 171/2, $1,872; 4, Jacob Lees, Caldwell, ID, 168/2, $1,211; 5, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, AB, 162.5/2, $771; 6, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, NV, 160/2, $551; 7, Kyle Bloomquist, Raymond, MN, 157/2, $441; 8, Dean Thompson, Altamont, UT, 149/2, $330.

Bareback Riding Go Round Winners: 1, Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB, 90.5 on Beutler & Son’s Pendleton Whisky’s South Suds, $1,650; 2, Jess Pope, Waverly, KS, 90, $1,250; 3, Jacob Lees, Caldwell, ID, 88, $900; 4, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN, 85.5, $600; 5, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, AB, 84, $350; 6, Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, NV, 82.5, $250.

Steer Wrestling Champions: 1, J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN, 9.5/2, $5,202; 2, Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND, 10.0/2, $4,523; 3-4, Tanner Milan, Cochrane, AB Dalton Massey, Hermiston, OR, 10.3/2, $3,506; 5, Kyler Dick, Oakley, UT, 10.5/2, $2,488; 6, Jesse Brown, Baker City, OR, 10.7/2, $1,809; 7, Justin Simon, Florence, AZ, 12.6/2, $1,131; 8, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, AB, 4.4/1, $452.34. Steer Wrestling Go Round Winners: 1, J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN, 4.6, $1,697; 2, Tanner Milan, Cochrane, AB, 5.2, $1,404; 3, Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND, 5.3, $1,112; 4, Jesse Brown, Baker City, OR, 5.4, $819; 5-6, Kyler Dick, Oakley, UT, Dalton Massey, Hermiston, OR, 5.5, $410;

Team Roping Champions: 1, Josh Siggins, Coolidge, AZ, Junior Zambrano, Nogales, AZ, 20.1/3, $5,236; 2, Joshua Torres, Jonathan Torres, Ocala, FL, 20.3/3, $4,553; 3, Marcus Battaglia, Ramona, CA, Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, CA, 20.5/3, $3,870; 4-5, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, ID, Jake Minor, Ellensburg, WA, Logan Olson, Flandrequ, SD, Walt Woodard, Stephenville, TX, 20.7/3, $2,846; 6, Seth Hall, Albuquerque, NM, Lane Siggins, Eloy, AZ, 22.2/3, $1,821; 7, Pace Freed, Chubbuck, ID, Cole Wilson, Lake Shore, UT, 23.9/3, $1,138; 8, Wyatt Lacey, Prescott Valley, AZ, Tye Redell, Camp Verde, AZ, 36.7/3, $455.

Team Roping Go Round Leaders: 1-2, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, ID, Jake Minor, Ellensburg, WA, Marcus Battaglia, Ramona, CA, Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, CA, 6.8, $1,219; 3, Josh Siggins, Coolidge, AZ, Junior Zambrano, Nogales, AZ, 6.9, $874; 4, Logan Olson, Flandrequ, SD, Walt Woodard, Stephenville, TX, 7.6, $644; 5, Joshua Torres, Jonathan Torres, Ocala, FL, 7.9, $414; 6, Seth Hall, Albuquerque, NM, Lane Siggins, Eloy, AZ, 8.5, $230.

Saddle Bronc Riding Champions: 1, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, WY, 178/2, $2,944; 2, Wyatt Casper, Miami, TX, 174/2, $2,257; 3-4, Riggin Smith, Winterset, IA, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, AB, 170/2, $1,374; 5, Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, AU, 162.5/2, $687; 6, Dylan Schofield, Phillip, SD, 156/2, $491; 7, Brady Hill, Onida, SD, 153/2, $393; 8, Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, AB, 87.5/1, $294. Saddle Bronc Riding Go Round Winners: 1, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, WY, 92 on Beutler & Son’s Nutrena’s Killer Bee, $1,650; 2, Riggins Smith, Winterset, IA, 89, $1,250; 3, Wyatt Casper, Miami, TX, 87, $900; 4, Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, AU, 84.5, $600; 5, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, AB, 84, $350; 6, Dylan Schofield, Phillip, SD, 76, $250.

Tie-Down Roping Champions: 1, Lane Livingston, Seymour, TX, 17.8/2, $6,084; 2, Garrett Jacobs, Bosque Farms, NM, 18.3/2, $5,291; 3, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, 18.9/2, $4,497; 4, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, WA, 19.3/2, $3,703; 5, Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, MN, 19.4/2, $2,910; 6, Luke Potter, Maple City, KKS, 19.5/2, $2,116; 7, Chance Thiessen, Elk City, OK, 19.6/2, $1,321; 8, Shane Hanchey, Sullphuyr, LA, 20.7/2, $529. Tie-Down Roping Go Round Winners: 1, Garrett Jacobs, Bosque Farms, NM, 8.8, $1,581; 2, Lane Livingston, Seymour, TX, 8.9, $1,308; 3, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, 9.3, $1,036; 4, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, WA, 9.9, $763; 5, Chance Thiessen, Elk City, OK, 10.1, $491; 6, Luke Potter, Maple City, KS, 10.2, $273.

Barrel Racing Champions: 1, Steely Steiner, Weatherford, TX, 34.61/2, $4,279; 2-3, Tarryn Lee, St. David, AZ, Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA, 34.93/2, $3,362; 4, Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, TX, 34.97/2, $2,649; 5, Kailee Murdock, Litchfield Park, AZ, 34.99/2, $2,038; 6, Cindy Smith, Lovington, NM, 35.16/2, $1,630; 7, Marcie Wilson, Lake Shore, UT, 35.24/2, $1,223; 8, Ilyssa Riley, Hico, TX, 35.50/2, $815; 9-10, Sonya Dodginghorse, Tsuut’ina, AB, Blythe Beshears, Gilbert, AZ, 35.57/2, $509. Barrel Racing Go Round Winners: 1, Steely Steiner, Weatherford, TX, 17.23, $1,811; 2, Tarryn Lee, St. David, AZ, 17.32, $1,359; 3, Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA, 17.37, $906; 4, Cindy Smith, Lovington, NM, 17.46, $453.

Bull Riding Champions : 1, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK, 167.5/2, $3,269; 2, Ky John Hamilton, Mackay, AU, 90/1, $2,506; 3, Cullen R. Telfer, Plant City, FL, 86/1, $1,852; 4, Jordan Wacey Spears, Redding, CA, 85.5/1, $1,198; 5, Chris Bechthold, Booker, TX, 83.5/1, $763; 6, Reid Oftedahl, Raymond, MN, 81.5/1, $545; 7, JaCauy Lathan Hale, Ganado, AZ, 81/1, $436; 8, Trey Holston, Fort Scott, KS, 80.5/1, $327. Bull Riding Go Round Winners: 1, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK, 84 points on Rock Mounty Rodeo’s Wolf of Wallstreet, $5,000.

