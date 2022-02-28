Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up to kick off March!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday Morning, February 28th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will bring a strong warming trend and dry conditions through this week. Temperatures will climb to around 15 degrees above average by mid week before a passing system brings gusty winds and cooler temperatures by this weekend.

MONDAY: Skies clearing with a highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

