UPDATE: I-10 eastbound closed near Vail after man hit by 18-wheeler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was hit by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 near Vail early Monday, Feb. 28.

Arizona DPS said a man in his 20s ran onto the freeway and was struck. The man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

I-10 eastbound is closed at milepost 282, according to ADOT.

There is no timeframe for the roadway to reopen.

