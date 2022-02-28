UPDATE: I-10 eastbound closed near Vail after man hit by 18-wheeler
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was hit by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 near Vail early Monday, Feb. 28.
Arizona DPS said a man in his 20s ran onto the freeway and was struck. The man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
I-10 eastbound is closed at milepost 282, according to ADOT.
There is no timeframe for the roadway to reopen.
