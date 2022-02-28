Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: I-10 eastbound closed near Vail after man hit by 18-wheeler

Breaking news
Breaking news(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was hit by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 near Vail early Monday, Feb. 28.

Arizona DPS said a man in his 20s ran onto the freeway and was struck. The man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

I-10 eastbound is closed at milepost 282, according to ADOT.

There is no timeframe for the roadway to reopen.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle into building on northwest side.
Vehicle rams into building on northwest side
UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting near UArizona
Suspect arrested after short foot chase in Phoenix
Suspect arrested after foot chase in Phoenix
CCSO: Driver flees from law enforcement, injured in rollover crash
Man charged in connection with mother’s death

Latest News

CCSO: Driver flees from law enforcement, injured in rollover crash
Rincon Valley Fire crews respond to two-vehicle collision near Colossal Cave, I-10
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck fire causes delays near I-10, Houghton
Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash near Kolb, Valencia roads