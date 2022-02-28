Man charged in connection with mother’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police confirmed a man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with his mother’s death.

According to officials, Tucson Fire Department members were dispatched to a home in the 9800 block of East Amaroso Lane for a medical call on Friday, Feb. 25. The caller told the dispatch that his mother was found unresponsive. TFD paramedics found 83-year-old Patricia Easter dead in the home when they arrived.

Officials say suspicious circumstances were noted and foul play was suspected, as Patricia Easter and her son were the only occupants in the home.

Detectives conducted interviews and obtained a search warrant for the home. Evidence was located and processed during the search warrant.

Officials say probable cause was found, and detectives arrested 54-year-old Brian Patrick Easter, Patricia’s son. He has been booked into Pima County Jail.

