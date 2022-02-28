Advertise
Tucson man accused of beating own mother to death

Authorities said Brian Patrick Easter beat his elderly mother, Patricia Easter, to death and...
Authorities said Brian Patrick Easter beat his elderly mother, Patricia Easter, to death and tried to claim she had a heart attack.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man has been accused of beating his mother to death with a TV and mirror.

The Tucson Police Department said Brian Patrick Easter, 54, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his mother -- 83-year-old Patricia Easter.

The TPD said Brian called 911 on Friday, Feb 25, claiming Patricia was having a heart attack.

When first responders got there, Patricia was dead. Investigators said her injuries were more consistent with blunt force trauma, not a medical emergency. Blood was found throughout the home, including on the walls and floor.

According to the interim complaint, a smashed TV with blood on it was found, and “the damage was consistent with injuries suffered by (Patricia).”

Investigators said they also found a shattered mirror with blood on it in the bathroom.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

