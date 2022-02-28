Tucson man accused of beating own mother to death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man has been accused of beating his mother to death with a TV and mirror.

The Tucson Police Department said Brian Patrick Easter, 54, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his mother -- 83-year-old Patricia Easter.

The TPD said Brian called 911 on Friday, Feb 25, claiming Patricia was having a heart attack.

When first responders got there, Patricia was dead. Investigators said her injuries were more consistent with blunt force trauma, not a medical emergency. Blood was found throughout the home, including on the walls and floor.

According to the interim complaint, a smashed TV with blood on it was found, and “the damage was consistent with injuries suffered by (Patricia).”

Investigators said they also found a shattered mirror with blood on it in the bathroom.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.