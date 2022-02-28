University of Arizona’s Spring Fling canceled for 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You’ll have to wait a bit longer for one of Tucson’s favorite traditions.

Spring Fling 2022 has been canceled, the group said on its website.

“We are sad to announce Spring Fling 2022 has been cancelled,” a pop-up message read. “We are currently working on creating the best and safest Spring Fling 2023.”

KOLD News 13 has reached out to the group for comment.

Billed as the largest student-run carnival in the nation, Spring Fling is a fundraiser for several organizations on campus.

The annual event brings carnival rides, games, food booths and entertainment to campus each year.

