Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting near UArizona

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police confirmed an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting near UArizona on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Devyn Scott McKendall. He is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

According to the Tucson Police Department, before 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to HUB Apartments located at 1011 N. Tyndall Ave., near UArizona. They received several calls about a shooting at a party.

Officers along with Tucson Fire Department medics located several witnesses and two victims. A man sustained serious injuries, but has since been released. Another man sustained life-threatening injuries, and officials say he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Detectives believe there are more witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I think it's really important for people to understand that overall the United States is very...
Arizona is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks. Here’s what you need to do now.
Vehicle into building on northwest side.
Vehicle rams into building on northwest side
TPD Pedestrian
Man suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle
Body found believed to be man accused of shooting officer near Camp Verde

Latest News

CCSO: Driver flees from law enforcement, injured in rollover crash
Rincon Valley Fire crews respond to two-vehicle collision near Colossal Cave, I-10
Jimenez’s second ace propels him to Cologuard Classic win
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck fire causes delays near I-10, Houghton