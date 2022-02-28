UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting near UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police confirmed an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting near UArizona on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Devyn Scott McKendall. He is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

According to the Tucson Police Department, before 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to HUB Apartments located at 1011 N. Tyndall Ave., near UArizona. They received several calls about a shooting at a party.

Officers along with Tucson Fire Department medics located several witnesses and two victims. A man sustained serious injuries, but has since been released. Another man sustained life-threatening injuries, and officials say he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Detectives believe there are more witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

