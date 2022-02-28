Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

US closes embassy in Belarus, lets staff leave in Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced embassy moves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing non-essential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” he said.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle into building on northwest side.
Vehicle rams into building on northwest side
UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting near UArizona
Suspect arrested after short foot chase in Phoenix
Suspect arrested after foot chase in Phoenix
CCSO: Driver flees from law enforcement, injured in rollover crash
Man charged in connection with mother’s death

Latest News

Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
People walk past the logo of Toyota at a showroom in Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Toyota is...
Toyota’s Japan production halted over suspected cyberattack
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Supreme Court to weigh limits to EPA efforts on climate change
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian...
Ruble plummets as sanctions bite, sending Russians to banks