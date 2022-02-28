Wildcats land five-star point guard Kylan Boswell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In his first season, Tommy Lloyd has landed a huge recruit.

During a news conference Monday, five-star point guard Kylan Boswell selected Arizona over UNLV and Illinois.

When asked why he picked Arizona, Boswell said it was all about the coaches, fans and program.

“Their atmosphere,” Boswell said. “How involved their fans are with the basketball program. It is pretty insane to me. Since Day 1, I feel like bee a family member to the coaches.”

#BREAKING: 5⭐️ guard Kylan Boswell has committed to @ArizonaMBB over Illinois and UNLV.@BamBam_Boz is the No. 13 player in the country. pic.twitter.com/ltszguatWa — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 28, 2022

According to 247Sports, Boswell is ranked 11th in the 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Boswell plays at Compass Prep in Phoenix.

