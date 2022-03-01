$22 million in federal rental-assistance funds to be dispersed to Pima County residents in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Pima County officials say the number of people in need of rental assistance since the pandemic started, has surpassed anything they’ve seen.

Now $22 million will go to Pima County families struggling to keep a roof over their heads, and there may be more help on the way.

The problem is no longer just happening among those who are considered low-income. Officials say they’re now receiving requests for help from people from all walks of life and socioeconomic statuses.

“I think covid-19 made a huge impact on Pima County in many different ways and one of them is rent and keeping people housed,” says Erina Delic with Pima County Community Action Agency.

And it’s been quite the struggle for many families.

Today, Pima County and the City of Tucson received a combined $22 million in additional funding to provide rental assistance to members of the community.

We’re told this will help at least 1600 families struggling to pay the rent. But the county already has more than 1000 clients ready to receive the funds, a small fraction of those in line.

“Several more thousands are still in line waiting to be served, yes,” says Delic.

So what about those still waiting?

The county has also asked for an additional $6 million, and the city an additional $13 million in unused DES funds, to offer more help.

And officials are waiting with bated breath.

“That’s somewhat concerning because beyond this, we don’t have other resources as generous as this program is.”

The department is also referring clients to various job opportunities, to get back on their feet.

Though there are still many in line to get help, you’re asked not to get discouraged. You can still apply for assistance by clicking here.

