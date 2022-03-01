Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Ex-UFC champion arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion...
This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.(San Jose Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting that injured a man in Northern California.

Velasquez was arrested Monday in San Jose and records show he is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

It was not immediately known if the 39-year-old has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Monday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The department said on Twitter that the man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police are in the area of East Silverlake and South Country Club roads searching for...
UPDATE: Suspects in Tuesday’s midtown shooting have violent histories
A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley early Tuesday, March 1.
Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley
The “Freedom Convoy” is expected to pass through Phoenix at 9 a.m. Thursday and Tucson about...
Trucker convoy expected to pass through Phoenix, Tucson Thursday
KOLD Investigates: Bad behavior at Rincon High
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Nine facing charges following violent fight at Tucson school
Russian reaction to invasion of Ukraine
War between Ukraine, Russia affecting Tucson

Latest News

FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’
Two Tucson-based nonprofits getting more than $1 million from Angel Charity
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Kyiv resident shows Tucsonans the war zone outside his house
Kyiv resident shows Tucsonans the war zone outside his house
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers