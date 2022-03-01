Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Experts concerned after CDC changes developmental milestone for kids

For the first time in 20 years, the CDC has updated its developmental milestones for kids to help parents spot delays soo
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:14 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time in 20 years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its developmental milestones for kids to help parents spot delays sooner. However, some experts are raising concerns as the new guidelines pushed back some benchmarks.

“With all the developments we have in the medical field, in everything, it feels we should be farther ahead instead of going backwards,” said mother of four Jacqueline Vaughn.

Vaugh and her son’s speech language pathologist, Tamra Mullen, are worried after seeing that the new guidelines list fewer milestones.

“The new milestones just completely miss the mark,” Mullen said.

Some speech and language goals are delayed to older ages. For example she said, a one-year-old should be able to point out two body parts when asked but the CDC has pushed this skill back to two-years-old. She said a two-year-old should be able to say 50 words but now the milestone is for a 2-and-a-half-year-old.

“I have noticed changes in the past couple of years,” she said. “Kids who are not getting the same social opportunities that they are used to.”

She said the changes come at a time when many parents are concerned by how the pandemic may have impacted development through fewer social interactions and masks blocking visual cues.

“We really need to look at what is typical rather than what is disordered,” Mullen said.

She wants parents to be aware of the changes and recommends going to a professional if you feel your child is falling behind.

The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) released a statement in response to the CDC’s changes. ASHA said it’s concerned about the inconsistencies and wants the agency to listen to speech language experts when making changes.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle into building on northwest side.
Vehicle rams into building on northwest side
UPDATE: Man arrested, two injured in shooting at apartment complex near UArizona
Authorities said Brian Patrick Easter beat his elderly mother, Patricia Easter, to death and...
Tucson man accused of beating own mother to death
UPDATE: I-10 eastbound reopens near Vail after man hit by 18-wheeler
CCSO: Driver flees from law enforcement, injured in rollover crash

Latest News

Valley Fever collaborative
UArizona launches new Valley Fever initiative
The “Freedom Convoy” is expected to pass through Phoenix at 9 a.m. Thursday and Tucson about...
Trucker convoy expected to pass through Phoenix, Tucson Thursday
Ending mask mandates
Pima County mask mandate expires for most people
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers