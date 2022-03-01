Advertise
Family still seeking answers more than a month after 18-year-old son’s homicide

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:36 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family continues to seek justice. 18-year-old Robert Brown Jr.’s body was found at the base of Mt. Lemmon in January.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported his death as a homicide. Now, more than a month later, family and friends are laying him to rest, but are still desperately searching for answers.

“He was obviously adored by a lot of people, as you can see, quite a lot of people here,” Robert’s father, Robert Brown Sr. spoke at his son’s funeral Monday.

Son, grandson, brother, nephew, friend – Robert Brown, Jr. was all of those things, and he was also a star athlete and a lover of adventure.

Monday, his family and friends came together to honor his life and remember his bright smile and big heart.

″I’ll miss the way he can walk into a room and just brighten it up with his smile. Your demeanor, just your simple presence, man, lit it up,” Robert Brown Sr. said.

Family and friends were everything to him. Robert’s mom, Beverly Lyons says it still doesn’t feel real.

″I’m just trying to get through it and accept that it really did happen,” she said.

How it happened, remains a mystery. Pima County Sheriff’s Department says Robert was found near the Molino Basin Campground with obvious signs of trauma.

KOLD News 13 pressed for new information about the search for Robert’s killer, but they’re not revealing any new details in order to protect the active case.

It’s been over a month and Lyons still has no answers and no idea what happened to her son.

“We don’t know why this happened. We don’t know who did this to him. That part is really hard to deal with. It’s something I think about every single day, just why someone would do this to him,” she said.

Robert’s mother and family are hoping for closure and justice for Robert. She’s asking for anyone with any leads or information to step up and give this family some peace.

“If you know anything, just please come forward, so we can try to get some closure for my son and justice for my son,” she asks.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

