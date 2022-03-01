Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmest temps of the year (so far) knocking at the door!

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:30 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will center itself over Arizona today and tomorrow. There’s a 30% chance that Wednesday will be Tucson’s first 85 degree day of the year. Cooler air returns by week’s end through early next week. A series of storms will dig through the Great Basin Friday through Monday. Expect breezy to gusty conditions, passing clouds and cooler temps as each swings north.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

