FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmest temps of the year (so far) knocking at the door!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will center itself over Arizona today and tomorrow. There’s a 30% chance that Wednesday will be Tucson’s first 85 degree day of the year. Cooler air returns by week’s end through early next week. A series of storms will dig through the Great Basin Friday through Monday. Expect breezy to gusty conditions, passing clouds and cooler temps as each swings north.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.