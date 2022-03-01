Advertise
Meet Pima County’s new Elections Director

Constance Hargrove will begin working as the Pima County Elections Director in April.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County’s new Elections Director recently came onboard, officials announced on Monday, Feb. 28.

According to a news release, Constance Hargrove comes to Pima County after having previously served as the Elections Director in Chesterfield County, Va.

Prior to taking that position in 2017, Hargrove was the Deputy Registrar of Voters. She previously spent 16 years working for the city of Richmond, Va.

In 2011, officials say, she was instrumental in the implementation of electronic pollbooks. Nearly a decade later, they say, she made several emergency reforms that allowed Chesterfield County voters to cast their ballots without risking exposure to COVID-19.

Hargrove said she looks forward to working with Pima County officials and staff to provide “safe, fair and efficient” elections.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the citizens of Pima County. Although I have worked in elections for many years, I am still learning and growing,” Hargrove was quoted as saying in a news release. “I feel honored to grow with the county as it implements new technology and ways of voting that will enhance the voting experience.”

Acting Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher said Hargrove’s experience and knowledge of modern election systems is impressive. Lesher said Hargrove’s ability to handle expectations for elections, especially during times of scrutiny, was also noteworthy.

“I believe she will be an excellent Elections Director and a great addition to the county,” Lesher was quoted as saying.

Hargrove plans to start in April. She will be paid $147,000 a year.

