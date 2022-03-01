Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Nearly 500K families are stranded without reliable child care

Day care centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since...
Day care centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since before the pandemic.(comstock via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report estimates nearly half a million families do not have reliable child care, keeping parents at home and contributing to the worker shortage in the United States.

The report was published by Wells Fargo economists on Tuesday.

Daycare centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since before the pandemic, compared to the total employment deficit of just under 2%.

According to Wells Fargo’s estimates, that leaves about 460,000 families scrambling to find reliable long-term child care.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police are in the area of East Silverlake and South Country Club roads searching for...
UPDATE: Suspects in Tuesday’s midtown shooting have violent histories
A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley early Tuesday, March 1.
Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley
The “Freedom Convoy” is expected to pass through Phoenix at 9 a.m. Thursday and Tucson about...
Trucker convoy expected to pass through Phoenix, Tucson Thursday
KOLD Investigates: Bad behavior at Rincon High
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Nine facing charges following violent fight at Tucson school
Russian reaction to invasion of Ukraine
War between Ukraine, Russia affecting Tucson

Latest News

FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’
Two Tucson-based nonprofits getting more than $1 million from Angel Charity
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Kyiv resident shows Tucsonans the war zone outside his house
Kyiv resident shows Tucsonans the war zone outside his house
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers