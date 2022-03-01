Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Newlyweds fight against Russian invasion

A Ukrainian couple who got married on the first day of the Russian invasion stayed in Ukraine...
A Ukrainian couple who got married on the first day of the Russian invasion stayed in Ukraine to fight.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Ukrainian couple got married on the first day of the Russian invasion and then joined the efforts to protect their country the very next day.

“I have my home, my family, my beloved people here, so I didn’t have any other choice. Just, I have to protect it,” Yaryna Arieva said.

Arieva’s husband Sviatoslav Fursin has been out on combat missions, while she is doing volunteer work in Kyiv.

“It was hard waiting for my husband to come back from a combat mission for the first time,” Arieva said.

The couple says everyone in Ukraine is doing what they can to help each other.

A Ukrainian couple got married on the first day of the Russian invasion and then stayed to fight. (Credit: CNN)

Fursin says that while he has some concerns, he knows that everyone fighting is doing everything that they can to protect the country.

“We will do everything to protect them and I do everything to protect them,” he said.

Arieva says that she knows Ukraine will “win.”

“We just need the help and the support from all around the world,” she said.

The newlyweds originally planned on getting married May 6 and then celebrating at a restaurant. They hope to celebrate their marriage soon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police are in the area of East Silverlake and South Country Club roads searching for...
UPDATE: Suspects in Tuesday’s midtown shooting have violent histories
A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley early Tuesday, March 1.
Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley
The “Freedom Convoy” is expected to pass through Phoenix at 9 a.m. Thursday and Tucson about...
Trucker convoy expected to pass through Phoenix, Tucson Thursday
KOLD Investigates: Bad behavior at Rincon High
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Nine facing charges following violent fight at Tucson school
Russian reaction to invasion of Ukraine
War between Ukraine, Russia affecting Tucson

Latest News

FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’
Two Tucson-based nonprofits getting more than $1 million from Angel Charity
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Kyiv resident shows Tucsonans the war zone outside his house
Kyiv resident shows Tucsonans the war zone outside his house
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers