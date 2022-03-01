Advertise
PCSD: Man missing from Tucson area

Jan Michael Perry, 67, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
Jan Michael Perry, 67, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a man who was last seen in Tucson on Monday, Feb. 28.

Authorities say 67-year-old Jan Michael Perry was last seen around 2:30 p.m. leaving 4475 South Coach Drive.

He is described as having light brown hair and blue eyes, weighing around 175 pounds and standing at 6′3″.

He was last seen wearing a black suit with black pants, a yellow vest and a brown hat.

Anyone who sees Perry is asked to call 911.

