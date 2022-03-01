Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Pima County mask mandate expires for most people

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Bud Foster
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The mask mandate passed by the Pima County Board of Supervisor expired on Monday, Feb. 28 and will not be renewed or extended.

The mandate did not contain any enforcement, it was mostly voluntary and a reminder the county is still in a pandemic. It was also passed when the omicron variant was beginning to rage.

“As you know, it was mostly symbolic,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Director. “However, part of that symbolism is included, embedded in the recommendation that we believe is the best thing you can do.”

For two years, it’s recommended face masks as the best way to prevent the spread and keep people healthy.

“Just because the board of supervisors has made a decision that the mask mandate will go away, the recommendation remains the same from a public health perspective,” Dr. Cullen said. “As we know, while our numbers are significantly decreasing, they’re still considered to be in a time of high transmission.”

Even though the public mandate has expired, the county will vote whether to keep it in place for all of its public buildings and spaces for the time being. Health officials are recommending it as long as the county is considered in high transmission.

And the recommendation during high transmission, according the CDC, is to wear a mask indoors when six feet of space cannot be maintained.

Pima County, according to the CDC website is still In high transmission, 212 cases per 100,000 people.

In order to be classified as a medium county, which Maricopa County has achieved, the count would have to get to 100 cases per 100,000 people.

Still, under new guidelines released last week, the CDC says it can be as high as 200 cases per 100,000 people if certain hospitalization metrics are met.

But the news looks good for Pima County in the coming days.

“Maricopa is a little bit ahead, Pima County is a little bit behind, but within the next seven days, seven to ten days even Pima County is going to be below that 100 per 100,000 residents thresh hold,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, the Director of the University of Arizona Department of Health. “I would personally lie to see cases below 50 before we dropped some of our mitigation but if we did it below a hundred I could live with that too.”

The county is also considering whether to start holding meetings in person again It will vote on that tomorrow as well.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle into building on northwest side.
Vehicle rams into building on northwest side
UPDATE: Man arrested, two injured in shooting at apartment complex near UArizona
Authorities said Brian Patrick Easter beat his elderly mother, Patricia Easter, to death and...
Tucson man accused of beating own mother to death
UPDATE: I-10 eastbound reopens near Vail after man hit by 18-wheeler
CCSO: Driver flees from law enforcement, injured in rollover crash

Latest News

For the first time in 20 years, the CDC has updated its developmental milestones for kids to...
Experts concerned after CDC changes developmental milestone for kids
Valley Fever collaborative
UArizona launches new Valley Fever initiative
The “Freedom Convoy” is expected to pass through Phoenix at 9 a.m. Thursday and Tucson about...
Trucker convoy expected to pass through Phoenix, Tucson Thursday
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers