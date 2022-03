TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County man who went missing late Monday, Feb. 28, has been found safe.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Ronald Eustice was located Tuesday.

The 77-year-old Eustice was last seen Monday night at Guadalajara Original Grill at 7360 N. Oracle Road.

