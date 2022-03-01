Trucker convoy expected to pass through Phoenix, Tucson Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates is coming through Tucson this week.

The convoy is expected to pass through Phoenix around 9 a.m. Thursday and Tucson about two hours later. The group is called “American Convoy I-10 Division.” Their Facebook group can be joined at https://www.facebook.com/groups/659737228500794 .

According to an Eventbrite post, supporters are meeting at 3346 South Sixth Avenue. It is a commercial parking lot that is a “short distance to the South 6th Ave Bridge” that overlooks Interstate 10.

Attendees are asked to bring their flags and signs and wear patriotic gear.

It was is one of several U.S. convoys organized online and modeled on the recent Canadian truckers’ protests that shut down U.S.-Canadian border. The convoys all have different starting points, departure dates and routes.

At least one of the convoys already disbanded due to low participation. According to the Independent, the “US Freedom Convoy” was expecting 2,000 truckers but had only five rigs show up.

Organizers for the “US Freedom Convoy” encouraged truckers to join “The People’s Convoy,” which has better funding and following.

The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital as it prepares for multiple trucker convoys.

The troops would be used to assist with traffic control during demonstrations expected in the city in the coming days, the Pentagon said.

