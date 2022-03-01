Two teens taken into custody after pursuit that involved high speeds, wrong-way travel

BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two teens from the Phoenix area were taken into custody during a dangerous pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Cochise County Monday, Feb. 28.

According to information from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old driver, his 16-year-old male passenger, both U.S. citizens, and four male undocumented immigrants were apprehended after the vehicle they were in crashed as the result of a PIT maneuver by Benson police officers.

The crash concluded a wild pursuit that began shortly before 8 p.m. when officers from an undisclosed agency attempted to pull the vehicle over on Highway 92 at Montezuma Canyon for speeding. The vehicle did not stop and instead began traveling at over 100 mph, at times with the headlights turned off.

A Border Patrol helicopter was able to maintain visual contact with the suspect vehicle as it turned onto Hereford Road, then Palominas road before returning to Highway 92. The suspect vehicle then proceeded west on Ramsey Road, Yaqui Street, Cherokee Avenue, Buffalo Solder Trail and then north on Highway 90.

The Sierra Vista Police Department closed intersections along the projected route of travel in the pursuit, and the suspect vehicle ultimately reached the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 90 near Milepost 302. That’s when it crossed over to oncoming traffic lanes and continued at a high rate of speed toward Interstate 10 in Benson.

Although southbound traffic was stopped at the Benson/I-10 area, several vehicles that were already on the highway were at risk of serious danger as the suspect vehicle continued in the wrong lane at a high rate of speed.

After attempting to stop the vehicle with tire deflation devices, Benson police officers were able to perform a PIT maneuver at the onramp of the interstate, causing the suspect vehicle to go into a ditch.

Other agencies involved in the increased patrol effort south of Sierra Vista resulting in the initial contact include the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Sierra Vista Police Department.

The plan addressing the significant number of Failure to Yield instances within Cochise County also includes SABRE, COPS, Douglas Police Department, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Huachuca City Police Department, Willcox Police Department, Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Cochise County Attorney’s Office.

