Wreck involving motorcycle causes serious injuries in Tucson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:16 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a wreck that left at least one person injured late Monday, Feb. 28.
According to authorities, the wreck involved a motorcyclist and took place at North Flowing Wells Road and West Knox Street, just south of Roger Road.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area as police investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
