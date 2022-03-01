Advertise
Wreck involving motorcycle causes serious injuries in Tucson

Tucson police investigate a wreck involving a motorcycle.
Tucson police investigate a wreck involving a motorcycle.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:16 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a wreck that left at least one person injured late Monday, Feb. 28.

According to authorities, the wreck involved a motorcyclist and took place at North Flowing Wells Road and West Knox Street, just south of Roger Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

