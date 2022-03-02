Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Airbnb is offering free stays for refugees from Ukraine

Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced...
Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war with Russia, the company announced Monday. Refugees are shown here arriving in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.(Petr David Josek | Petr David Josek/AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:56 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb is offering temporary housing to about 100,000 Ukrainians who are fleeing their country because of the Russian invasion.

The company says funding for the stays will come from Airbnb’s Refugee Fund alongside assistance from hosts.

CEO Brian Chesky is also calling on people in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania to open rooms for Ukrainians in need.

Airbnb says although this is just a short-term solution, it will work with governments to get people situated.

More than 800,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to other countries since the invasion began.

Caption

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four horses die in first weekend at Rillito Racetrack
Tucson police are in the area of East Silverlake and South Country Club roads searching for...
UPDATE: Suspects in Tuesday’s midtown shooting have violent histories
The Marana Police Department is investigated a serious-injury crash on Tangerine Road, just...
One dead following crash near Tangerine, I-10
Southern Arizona residents came out to support the trucker convoy that rolled through Thursday,...
WATCH: Supporters roll out for trucker convoy as it passes through Tucson
East Speedway Boulevard was closed between North Alvernon Way and North Country Club Road after...
Speedway Boulevard closed after serious-injury crash

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians begin shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant
East Speedway Boulevard was closed between North Alvernon Way and North Country Club Road after...
Speedway Boulevard reopens after serious-injury crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Texas appeals halt of investigation of transgender teen’s parents
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
As vaccine demand falls, states are left with huge stockpile
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California governor wants mental health courts for homeless people