Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Critics argue long freight trains create safety concerns after Coolidge derailment

Federal rail investigators are trying to figure out what caused a Union Pacific freight train to derail near the town of Coolidge last week.
By Morgan Loew
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:05 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Federal rail investigators are trying to figure out what caused a Union Pacific freight train to derail near the town of Coolidge last week. But critics are already pointing to one safety concern they say is putting extra wear and tear on rail infrastructure: extra-long freight trains rolling through Arizona.

“The longer the train, that’s going to be, the heavier the train. So, when you see a 14,000 foot long train, you can probably count on it being at least 10,000 tons. And that’s 10,000 tons of equipment running over the same railroad, the same rail, the same infrastructure that has been there for years,” said Scott Jones, who is the state legislative director for the SMART Union transportation division.

Jones says the long trains began running through Arizona about a year ago. He says the major train companies have also reduced the number of employees on each train from seven to two, and Jones believes that is eroding safety. “We really feel like it’s putting safety at risk,” said Jones.

A spokesperson from Union Pacific did not address questions about the size of the train that derailed in Coolidge but released the following statement:

The investigation into the derailment near Coolidge, Arizona, is ongoing. The safety of our employees is our top priority, and we are committed to the safe operation and maintenance of our equipment. We follow federal rules and regulations in the operation, maintenance, and inspection of equipment, using a variety of technology. We understand the impact of this derailment, and we want to assure the community of Coolidge and Arizona residents that we work diligently to prevent derailments and other incidents.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four horses die in first weekend at Rillito Racetrack
Tucson police are in the area of East Silverlake and South Country Club roads searching for...
UPDATE: Suspects in Tuesday’s midtown shooting have violent histories
The Marana Police Department is investigated a serious-injury crash on Tangerine Road, just...
One dead following crash near Tangerine, I-10
Southern Arizona residents came out to support the trucker convoy that rolled through Thursday,...
WATCH: Supporters roll out for trucker convoy as it passes through Tucson
East Speedway Boulevard was closed between North Alvernon Way and North Country Club Road after...
Speedway Boulevard closed after serious-injury crash

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians begin shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant
East Speedway Boulevard was closed between North Alvernon Way and North Country Club Road after...
Speedway Boulevard reopens after serious-injury crash
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
As vaccine demand falls, states are left with huge stockpile
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California governor wants mental health courts for homeless people
FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee