FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We won’t be warm for long!

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2, 2022
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:05 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:54 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures, again, climb to the mid 80s across eastern Pima County. A trough digs through the west bringing strong gusty wind Friday from the southwest up to 25 mph, gusts up to 40 mph. Strong wind and low humidity have prompted fire weather concerns Friday. Wind will still be breezy Saturday. Highs drop to the 60s this weekend.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Gusty winds with a Fire Weather Watch south and east of Tucson.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

