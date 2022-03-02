Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Prosecutor to investigate potential war crimes in Ukraine

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor opened an investigation Wednesday into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Ukraine dating back to 2013, but also covering the conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said he launched the probe after 39 of the court’s member states requested an investigation, a process known as a referral.

“These referrals enable my Office to proceed with opening an investigation into the Situation in Ukraine from 21 November 2013 onwards, thereby encompassing within its scope any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person,” Khan said in a statement.

“Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced,” he added.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four horses die in first weekend at Rillito Racetrack
East Speedway Boulevard was closed between North Alvernon Way and North Country Club Road after...
Speedway Boulevard reopens after serious-injury crash
Southern Arizona residents came out to support the trucker convoy that rolled through Thursday,...
WATCH: Supporters roll out for trucker convoy as it passes through Tucson
Tucson police investigate a wreck involving a motorcycle.
UPDATE: Man dies in motorcycle crash in Tucson
AP
Pima County now at medium COVID transmission status

Latest News

Aerial video of the main street of Borodyanka, Ukraine, which came under Russian shelling.
Aerials: Destruction seen in town north of Kyiv (no sound)
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire
Stocks were deep in negative territory, down around 500 points Friday morning amid stressors...
Stocks tumble; ‘fantastic’ US jobs data can’t overshadow war
Gas prices are continuing to rise as tensions in Russia and Ukraine have mounted, putting...
Gas prices hit highest cost in nearly a decade, surpass $4 in some states
Odessa residents fill up sandbags to prepare for a potential invasion by sea.
Odessa prepares for possible Russian landing