Rincon Valley Fire District purchases ambulance as population grows rapidly

New ambulance at Rincon Valley Fire District
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:39 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new ambulance was added to Rincon Valley Fire District’s fleet as the population on the east side of Tucson grows rapidly.

RVFD Chief Jayme Kahle said the community is growing by about 15 houses every week. Crews say the number of calls has increased 18% over 2020 and calls for ambulances are up 12%.

With the new ambulance, Kahle said the district will be able to respond better to medical needs and stay safe while responding to high-speed freeway crashes.

“During the COVID time, everybody was hunkered down at home and we were rarely going to the freeway for motor vehicle crashes. Now we go on the freeway it seems like almost every day if not twice a day or three times a day,” Kahle said.

The ambulance has numerous safety features for both crews and patients. It is equipped with a motorized gurney, high-tech seat belts and four-wheel drive.

The gurney has a seatbelt with six secures and the crew members in the back also have seatbelts that allow them to stay strapped in while caring for a patient.

Kahle said with the number of freeway calls they’ve been receiving, those seatbelts have come in handy.

“So, if you’re in one of the back of these and you aren’t strapped down you’re in trouble. So we are trying to keep our paramedics safe by that,” Kahle said.

The ambulance is staffed with firefighters and paramedics, so crews can perform a rescue in an emergency before an engine arrives on scene.

As the population continues to grow in the Vail area, Kahle said the district has already ordered another ambulance to meet next year’s demand.

“As the community continues to grow, we’ll be growing with it as a department to meet the needs,” Kahle said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

