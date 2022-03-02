Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Roads closing for three-day Tucson Bicycle Classic

The 37th annual El Tour de Tucson winners cross the finish line.
The 37th annual El Tour de Tucson winners cross the finish line.(Source: SnapwireSnaps via pixabay.com)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:35 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Roads will be closed throughout the Tucson area as the Tucson Bicycle Classic hits the pavement for three days later this week.

The event is slated for between Friday, March 4 and Sunday, March 6. Proceeds will benefit El Grupo Youth Cycling, a Tucson-based nonprofit that promotes cycling among youth.

According to race director Marco Colbert, Tucson is one of the nation’s best places to ride, and it’s a training destination for elite cyclists from across the globe.

“This community deserves a race that reflects the strength of local riders who are able to train hard 365 days a year in sunny, beautiful Tucson!” Colbert was quoted as saying in a news release.

There will be closures on roads listed below on the following dates:

  • March 4: Marsh Station Road, between Interstate 10 exit 291 and Pantano Ranch, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Time Trial Course
  • March 5: The northbound lanes of Mission Road, as well as Continental Road between Duval Mine Road and the Green Valley Performing Arts Center, will be closed between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • March 6: Greasewood Road will be closed to through traffic during the duration of that day’s race. Safety cones will be placed on the driveways of homes in the area. Any residents who need to leave their homes during the race are asked to make sure no cyclists are approaching and, if possible, travel on the racecourse in a counter-clockwise direction.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four horses die in first weekend at Rillito Racetrack
East Speedway Boulevard was closed between North Alvernon Way and North Country Club Road after...
Speedway Boulevard reopens after serious-injury crash
Southern Arizona residents came out to support the trucker convoy that rolled through Thursday,...
WATCH: Supporters roll out for trucker convoy as it passes through Tucson
Tucson police investigate a wreck involving a motorcycle.
UPDATE: Man dies in motorcycle crash in Tucson
AP
Pima County now at medium COVID transmission status

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire
Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
US employers added 678,000 jobs in February in sign of economic health
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB players start $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout
First Alert Action Day
ACTION DAY: Red flag warning, wind advisory in place in southeastern Arizona
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Re-entry said the attack involved one...
Chaplain injured in attack at prison in Florence