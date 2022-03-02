Roads closing for three-day Tucson Bicycle Classic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Roads will be closed throughout the Tucson area as the Tucson Bicycle Classic hits the pavement for three days later this week.

The event is slated for between Friday, March 4 and Sunday, March 6. Proceeds will benefit El Grupo Youth Cycling, a Tucson-based nonprofit that promotes cycling among youth.

According to race director Marco Colbert, Tucson is one of the nation’s best places to ride, and it’s a training destination for elite cyclists from across the globe.

“This community deserves a race that reflects the strength of local riders who are able to train hard 365 days a year in sunny, beautiful Tucson!” Colbert was quoted as saying in a news release.

There will be closures on roads listed below on the following dates:

March 4 : Marsh Station Road, between Interstate 10 exit 291 and Pantano Ranch, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Time Trial Course

March 5 : The northbound lanes of Mission Road, as well as Continental Road between Duval Mine Road and the Green Valley Performing Arts Center, will be closed between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

March 6: Greasewood Road will be closed to through traffic during the duration of that day’s race. Safety cones will be placed on the driveways of homes in the area. Any residents who need to leave their homes during the race are asked to make sure no cyclists are approaching and, if possible, travel on the racecourse in a counter-clockwise direction.

