UPDATE: Suspects in Tuesday’s midtown shooting have violent histories

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two suspects from a shooting in Tucson’s midtown area early Tuesday morning have violent criminal histories, according to police records released on Wednesday, March 2.

As of Wednesday, another person is being sought, but the Tucson Police Department would only say the person was in a vehicle with the suspects.

A fourth person, a woman, was also in the vehicle with the suspects. She was released with no charges, according to the TPD.

Ray Drew Kittrell, 24, is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm within the city limits, aggravated assault, prohibited possession, drive-by shooting and shooting at an occupied building.

Ray Drew Kittrell (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

David Eugene Howard II, 41, is facing charges of drive-by shooting and unlawful flight from an officer.

David Eugene Howard (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Tuesday’s incident began around 7 a.m. when a man was shot in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree near East 22nd Street and Craycroft Road.

Officers responded and found a victim with gunshot wounds. The man, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police identified the Howard as the driver of the white Acura involved, while police say Kittrell had shot the victim twice from the back of the car.

According to police records, one person in the car was using the Citizen app and discovered authorities had a description of the car and knew the direction they were headed.

Police said they spotted the Acura shortly afterwards and tried to pull it over, though the car kept moving.

Once the car stopped, authorities said, the four people inside took off running. A woman was quickly captured after running from the vehicle.

The TPD said Kittrell fired rounds as he fled, but there were no injuries to officers or bystanders. One bullet hit the grill of the officer’s cruiser and another hit a building nearby.

Howard reportedly told Kittrell to “empty the gun,” at the officer. Another person in the car reportedly told police that Howard handed him another handgun when the first gun ran out of bullets.

Howard was found hiding in a yard around 1 p.m. and Kittrell was arrested around 2:30 p.m. near East 23rd Street and South Beverly Avenue.

The TPD said Kittrell was bitten by a K9 officer during the arrest and suffered a minor injury.

Kittrell had been on probation during the time of the shooting. He had been convicted of first-degree burglary in 2018.

Howard had previously been accused in 2021 of sexual assault, aggravated assault and domestic violence kidnapping. His charges from 2021 are pending, and he has a status conference slated for June and a trial scheduled for July.

The Tucson Police Department said all suspects from an early morning shooting have been arrested.

Detectives said a fourth person ran from the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

