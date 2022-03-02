Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspects in Tuesday’s midtown shooting have violent histories

Tucson police are in the area of East Silverlake and South Country Club roads searching for...
Tucson police are in the area of East Silverlake and South Country Club roads searching for shooting suspects Tuesday, March 1.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:52 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:29 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two suspects from a shooting in Tucson’s midtown area early Tuesday morning have violent criminal histories, according to police records released on Wednesday, March 2.

As of Wednesday, another person is being sought, but the Tucson Police Department would only say the person was in a vehicle with the suspects.

A fourth person, a woman, was also in the vehicle with the suspects. She was released with no charges, according to the TPD.

Ray Drew Kittrell, 24, is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm within the city limits, aggravated assault, prohibited possession, drive-by shooting and shooting at an occupied building.

Ray Drew Kittrell
Ray Drew Kittrell(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

David Eugene Howard II, 41, is facing charges of drive-by shooting and unlawful flight from an officer.

David Eugene Howard
David Eugene Howard(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Tuesday’s incident began around 7 a.m. when a man was shot in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree near East 22nd Street and Craycroft Road.

Officers responded and found a victim with gunshot wounds. The man, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police identified the Howard as the driver of the white Acura involved, while police say Kittrell had shot the victim twice from the back of the car.

According to police records, one person in the car was using the Citizen app and discovered authorities had a description of the car and knew the direction they were headed.

Police said they spotted the Acura shortly afterwards and tried to pull it over, though the car kept moving.

Once the car stopped, authorities said, the four people inside took off running. A woman was quickly captured after running from the vehicle.

The TPD said Kittrell fired rounds as he fled, but there were no injuries to officers or bystanders. One bullet hit the grill of the officer’s cruiser and another hit a building nearby.

Howard reportedly told Kittrell to “empty the gun,” at the officer. Another person in the car reportedly told police that Howard handed him another handgun when the first gun ran out of bullets.

Howard was found hiding in a yard around 1 p.m. and Kittrell was arrested around 2:30 p.m. near East 23rd Street and South Beverly Avenue.

The TPD said Kittrell was bitten by a K9 officer during the arrest and suffered a minor injury.

Kittrell had been on probation during the time of the shooting. He had been convicted of first-degree burglary in 2018.

Howard had previously been accused in 2021 of sexual assault, aggravated assault and domestic violence kidnapping. His charges from 2021 are pending, and he has a status conference slated for June and a trial scheduled for July.

The Tucson Police Department said all suspects from an early morning shooting have been arrested.

Detectives said a fourth person ran from the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four horses die in first weekend at Rillito Racetrack
The Marana Police Department is investigated a serious-injury crash on Tangerine Road, just...
One dead following crash near Tangerine, I-10
Southern Arizona residents came out to support the trucker convoy that rolled through Thursday,...
WATCH: Supporters roll out for trucker convoy as it passes through Tucson
East Speedway Boulevard was closed between North Alvernon Way and North Country Club Road after...
Speedway Boulevard reopens after serious-injury crash

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians begin shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant
East Speedway Boulevard was closed between North Alvernon Way and North Country Club Road after...
Speedway Boulevard reopens after serious-injury crash
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
As vaccine demand falls, states are left with huge stockpile
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California governor wants mental health courts for homeless people
FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee